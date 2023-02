Tipperary remain unbeaten in the National Hurling League.

Liam Cahill’s side defeated Dublin in Croke Park last night on a final score of 2-23 to 0-24.

Tipp led by a point at half time with second half goals from substitute Conor Bowe and Jason Forde helping the Premier to victory.

Next up for Tipperary is a home tie with Waterford on Saturday March 11th.