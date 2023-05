Tipperary has an Olympian.

The Ireland Women’s Sevens squad, which includes Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, defeated Fiji 10-5 at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Toulouse this morning.

After Great Britain dropped out of the race, it came down to Fiji and Ireland for a place in Paris 2024.

Amee Leigh was responsible for two of the tries that overcame the Fiji 7s to qualify for the Olympics.