Tipperary move to within reaching distance of promotion following victory over Carlow

Tipperary are now just one win away from promotion from Division Four of the National Football League.

David Power’s men had an impressive 2-16 to 0-11 point win over Carlow in Semple Stadium today.

Mikey O’Shea and Kevin Fahey scored the goals for Tipp, who will be worried following an injury which forced captain Conor Sweeney off the field before half-time.

Tipperary’s last group game takes place next Saturday at 7pm in Semple Stadium against London.

A win for the Premier would guarantee promotion to Division Three and a spot in the Division Four league final.