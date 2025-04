Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock has named his starting 15 for their Munster quarter-final with Kerry tomorrow night.

Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs will captain the side from wing back, with 11 different clubs represented in the startling lineup.

Throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds tomorrow night is at 7.30pm, and we’ll have live updates from the game here on Tipp FM.