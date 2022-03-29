Tipperary minor hurling panel announced

Tipp minor hurling manager James Woodlock has announced a 34 player strong hurling panel for the upcoming Munster championship.
The minor panel contains players from across the county featuring eleven players from Mid Tipperary clubs, ten players from the South, seven from North Tipp and six from West Tipp.
A good number of last year’s team remain young enough to play this year including Paddy McCormack, Ciaran Foley and Paddy Phelan.
Last year Tipp bowed out at the Munster Semi Final stage after an eight-point defeat to Waterford in Pairc Ui Rinn.
This year’s side will begin their campaign against Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan on April 5th, before taking on Clare in Thurles a week later in the group stage of the competition.
All three teams will progress to the knockout stages with the top team through to the Semi Final and the teams placed second and third into the Munster quarter finals.
The full panel is as follows;
Name; Club
Simon Blackmore; Ballingarry
Shane Buckley; Knockavilla Kickhams
Senan Butler; Kilsheelan Kilcash
Damien Corbett; Gortnahoe Glengoole
Adam Daly; Knockavilla Kickhams
Tom Delaney; Cahir
James Dwyer; Holycross Ballycahill
Joe Egan; Moycarkey Borris
Cathal English; Fr. Sheehys
Bill Flanagan; Moycarkey Borris
Ciaran Foley; Borrisokane
Kieran Grace; Burgess
Jack Hayes; Moycarkey Borris
Eoin Horgan; Knockavilla Kickhams
Jimmie Lahart; Holycross Ballycahill
Darragh Linnane; Mullinahone
Harry Loughnane; Roscrea
Keith Loughnane; Durlas Og
Conor Martin; Cappawhite
Darragh McCarthy; Toomevara
Paddy McCormack; Borrisleigh
David McGrath; Cashel King Cormacs
Evan Morris; Holycross Ballycahill
Jack O’Callaghan; Portroe
Oisin O’Donaghue; Cashel King Cormacs
Chris O’Donnell; Ballylooby
Sam O’Farrell; Eire Og Nenagh
Aaron O’Halloran; Carrick Swan
Jamie Ormond; JK Brackens
Paddy Phelan; Upperchurch Drombane
Jack Quinlan; Fethard
Sam Rowan; Mullinahone
Robbie Ryan; Holycross Ballycahill
Tadhg Sheehan; St. Marys