Tipperary minor hurling panel announced

Tipp minor hurling manager James Woodlock has announced a 34 player strong hurling panel for the upcoming Munster championship.

The minor panel contains players from across the county featuring eleven players from Mid Tipperary clubs, ten players from the South, seven from North Tipp and six from West Tipp.

A good number of last year’s team remain young enough to play this year including Paddy McCormack, Ciaran Foley and Paddy Phelan.

Last year Tipp bowed out at the Munster Semi Final stage after an eight-point defeat to Waterford in Pairc Ui Rinn.

This year’s side will begin their campaign against Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan on April 5th, before taking on Clare in Thurles a week later in the group stage of the competition.

All three teams will progress to the knockout stages with the top team through to the Semi Final and the teams placed second and third into the Munster quarter finals.

The full panel is as follows;

Name; Club

Simon Blackmore; Ballingarry

Shane Buckley; Knockavilla Kickhams

Senan Butler; Kilsheelan Kilcash

Damien Corbett; Gortnahoe Glengoole

Adam Daly; Knockavilla Kickhams

Tom Delaney; Cahir

James Dwyer; Holycross Ballycahill

Joe Egan; Moycarkey Borris

Cathal English; Fr. Sheehys

Bill Flanagan; Moycarkey Borris

Ciaran Foley; Borrisokane

Kieran Grace; Burgess

Jack Hayes; Moycarkey Borris

Eoin Horgan; Knockavilla Kickhams

Jimmie Lahart; Holycross Ballycahill

Darragh Linnane; Mullinahone

Harry Loughnane; Roscrea

Keith Loughnane; Durlas Og

Conor Martin; Cappawhite

Darragh McCarthy; Toomevara

Paddy McCormack; Borrisleigh

David McGrath; Cashel King Cormacs

Evan Morris; Holycross Ballycahill

Jack O’Callaghan; Portroe

Oisin O’Donaghue; Cashel King Cormacs

Chris O’Donnell; Ballylooby

Sam O’Farrell; Eire Og Nenagh

Aaron O’Halloran; Carrick Swan

Jamie Ormond; JK Brackens

Paddy Phelan; Upperchurch Drombane

Jack Quinlan; Fethard

Sam Rowan; Mullinahone

Robbie Ryan; Holycross Ballycahill

Tadhg Sheehan; St. Marys