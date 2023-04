Tipperary’s Minor camogie team has won their All- Ireland Minor A battle today.

They were up against Galway – who came into the game undefeated with three wins from three.

While Tipp were coming in following a narrow one point defeat to Kilkenny and a comprehensive win over Dublin in their two games so far.

However, the Premier ladies can now add a third win to that tally after a final scoreline of 0-14 to 2-04.