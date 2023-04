The Tipperary minor camogie team have missed out on place in the All-Ireland semi-final.

John Ryan’s side were in action this morning for the All-Ireland minor camogie championship.

They travelled to Cork Camogie Grounds to take on Cork.

Despite an early lead for the Premier, the full-time scoreline saw Cork progress to the All-Ireland semi-final, beating Tipperary by 2-10 to 1-4.