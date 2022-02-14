Tipperary minor camogie panel has a lot of strengths

Tipperary have secured a place in the knockout stages of the All-Ireland minor camogie championship.

That’s after Michael Ferncombe’s side recorded a 2-18 to 0-06 victory over Wexford in The Ragg on Sunday.

Second half goals from Celine Guinan and Cora Heffernan put a stamp on another impressive win for Tipp.

The victory follows on from a round one win over Limerick, meaning the Premier have secured a spot in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Speaking after yesterday’s win, Michael Ferncombe was happy with his side’s performance.

“Ya, look, we’re not relying on one or two, which is good, we’ve a panel there and you could see there today, there was different subs introduced than the last day.

“They work really hard and that’s the first objective for the girls all the time is to get the work rate up, the rewards will come then from that afterwards, and they’re linking up well at the moment, so we’ll just keep it going and hope for the best.”