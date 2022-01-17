Tipperary minor camogie panel announced for 2022

The Tipperary minor camogie panel has been announced ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Manager Michael Ferncombe has named the 28 player panel alongside selectors Aoife McLoughney, Tim Heffernan and David Moloney.

11 clubs are represented, with Cashel King Cormacs and Shannon Rovers both contributing five players to the squad.

The panel also includes players from Annacarty, Boherlahan, Brian Borus, Clonoulty, Holycross-Ballycahill, Thurles Sarsfields, Moycarkey-Borris, Newport-Ballinahinch and Cahir.

The 2022 Tipperary minor camogie panel: