Tipperary man competing on World stage for MMA in Las Vegas

A Tipperary man is competing on the World stage in Mixed Martial Arts tonight.

Cahir man Will Fleury is in Las Vegas competing in the Professional Fighters League Light Heavyweight tournament.

The 34-year-old currently holds a professional record of 11-3 (11 wins and 3 losses) but will be the underdog in tonight’s bout.

He takes on UFC veteran and Polish fighter Krzysztof Jotko, who is 24-6 in his professional career whilst also having fought in the UFC 17 times.

Tonight’s action in Las Vegas is expected to get underway at approximately 2am Irish time.