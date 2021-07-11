Tipperary lost out to Kerry in what was deemed a tough game

Tipperary bowed out of the Munster football championship to Kerry in Semple Stadium last night on a 1-19 to 1-8 scoreline.

Tipp settled well into the game but when an attacking play dropped short Kerry counterattacked and soon after David Clifford fired home a Kerry goal at the Killinan End.

Tipp regrouped and pushed hard, earning a penalty which Conor Sweeney calmly slotted home. Both sides had chances, but Kerry held the upper hand and went in 1-11 to 1-3 up at half time.

Kerry’s kick out dominance meant they extended their lead in the second half while a straight red card for Mikey Quinlivan made it an uphill battle for Tipp and there was only one winner from there.

Manager David Power told Tipp FM Sport that it wasn’t their best league, but this was a hard game.

“I’m very proud of those, the bunch of players. For us, after probably a very disappointing league, I thought we performed well.

“We went down to 13 men and it looked like we were really up against it.

“To be fair to the lads, they really dug in. I thought we missed a couple of opportunities and at times, we kept the ball well.

“Look, Kerry are a serious team, they’re a team that are going to be close to the All Ireland.”