Tipperary land silver at National Inter-County Track and Field League finals

Back L-R; Sharon Cantwell, Moyne AC, Mary Mgt Grace Nenagh Oly 1.5k Walk, Lorna OShea Carrick on Suir 400mH, Emily Davidson Nenagh 4x100m, Emma ONeill Carrick on Suir, Long Jump, 4x100m , Grace Fitzgerald Tipp Town Triple Jump, Dympna Ryan Dundrum AC, 3k, Eimear Lynch 400m, 4x400m, Rachel OShea, Carrick on Suir 100mH,
Front L-R; Clodagh Donohoe Nenagh Oly, High Jump and Pole Vault. Ava Palmer, Newport AC, 4x100m, 4x400m. Katie Bergin Moyne AC, 100m, 200m, 4x100m 4x400m. Jennifer OLeary 800m, 1500m 4x400m. Kaley Cozens Templemore AC Hammer, Shot. Jade Barry Carrick on Suir AC, Javelin. Lucy Fitzgerald Tipp Town AC 4x100m. Missing from Photo. Fiona Hennessy Templemore AC WFD, Discus.
Photo from Coolbawn Cross Photography via Canva.com.
The Tipperary women’s athletics team came home with a silver medal over the weekend.
They were competing in the National Inter County Track & Field League finals in Tullamore on Sunday.
A squad of 17 travel to the finals, competing in a number of different events, earning points for the team overall.
Standout performers for Tipp were Katie Bergin, who won both 100m and 200m, setting a PB in the 100m, whilst Kaley Cozens was victorious in the hammer throw event.
The Premier finished in second place on a team total of 106 points, with Cork taking gold on an overall score of 109.