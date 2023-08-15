Tipperary land silver at National Inter-County Track and Field League finals

The Tipperary women’s athletics team came home with a silver medal over the weekend.

They were competing in the National Inter County Track & Field League finals in Tullamore on Sunday.

A squad of 17 travel to the finals, competing in a number of different events, earning points for the team overall.

Standout performers for Tipp were Katie Bergin, who won both 100m and 200m, setting a PB in the 100m, whilst Kaley Cozens was victorious in the hammer throw event.

The Premier finished in second place on a team total of 106 points, with Cork taking gold on an overall score of 109.