Tipperary ladies footballers welcome Dublin to Templetuohy this afternoon

The Tipperary senior ladies footballers face a very difficult task this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s youthful side welcome last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists and current Leinster champions Dublin to Templetuohy at 2pm.

Dublin have made ten changes from the side that beat Cavan by 19 points last weekend, whilst the Premier have made one change from the team that lost to Mayo last time out with Lorraine O’Shea replacing Nicole Shelley.

Former Tipp player Niamh Lonergan says Dublin will be a formidable opponent:

“Yeah it’s going to be a very tough outing for them.

“Dublin seemed to have found their form after beating Meath in the Leinster championship.

“I’d say they are back here to try and dominate ladies football again looking at their championship campaign.”