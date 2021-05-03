Tipperary Intermediate manager expects reversal of controversial Camogie schedule

The Tipperary Intermediate Camogie Manager says he’d be surprised if the Camogie Association doesn’t backtrack on its initial plans for the 2021 fixture schedule.

The Association is currently reconsidering its approach after plans for a club championship window between the intercounty league and championship were widely criticised.

82 percent of GPA represented inter-county players have said they want a split season, in line with what’s been agreed by the GAA.

Tipp Intermediate Manager Cian Treacy told Tipp FM‘s Camogie Correspondent Geraldine Kinane that there are valid arguments on both sides, but expects the Camogie Association to backtrack on the plans:

“From the Camogie Association perspective, they have come out with nine points on why they’re doing this. Some of the reasons are valid, some probably aren’t so much.

“I think time will tell, but I’d be very surprised if they don’t reverse the decision based on what’s been happening in Ireland over the last 12 months where social media seems to dictate absolutely everything that goes on. So if there’s a backlash on social media, they’ll probably reverse it.”