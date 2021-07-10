Tipperary hope to prove themselves for tonight’s clash with Kerry

Tipperary will be keen to show that their historic Munster final win last year was no fluke.

David Power’s side go up against Kerry this evening in the provincial semi-final knowing that their League form was disappointing to say the least.

Tipp were relegated from Division Three after winning just one of their three games and losing their play-off with Longford.

Manager David Power says his charges have picked themselves up since that game.

“No one is hurting more than us – it’s been tough.”

“But I have to say since the Saturday after the Longford game that first training session the group have really come together. We’re after playing some good challenge matches and there’s a really good confidence there.”

“We’re really looking forward to it and we have to embrace the occasion. It’s great there’s 3,500 people that are going to be at it as well. The big thing is we need to get a performance. Whatever happens happens but we are Munster champions and we have to show the people that winning last year was no luck.”

Throw-in is at 7 o'clock this evening in Semple Stadium – the game will be live here on Tipp FM.