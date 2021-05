There were top awards for Tipperary at the National Greyhound Racing Awards on Sunday evening.

NewInn Taylor was named the Supreme Greyhound of the Year at the virtual online ceremony.

The dog was trained by Graham Holland of Riverside Kennels in Golden and was bred by Sheri-Anne O’Donnell in New Inn.

NewInn Taylor enjoyed a very successful 2020, winning both the Boylesports Derby and Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes.