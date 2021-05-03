Tipperary GAA club championship draw likely to take place in mid-June

The draw for this year’s Tipperary GAA County Championships is set to take place in mid-June.

The County Board is aiming to have the draw take place after the inter-county National League campaign and before the provincial championships begin.

Club teams can return to outdoor training from next Monday, May 10th but matches won’t be allowed until June 7th.

County board chairman Joe Kennedy explains when the draws will likely take place:

“Probably around mid-June. We’ll let everybody get going training. Maybe the gap between the inter-county league and inter-county championship might be the right time. It might create a bit of excitement then and would make it more newsworthy.

“Clubs would be started back training, might have played a league match or two, so it would be very interesting at that stage to hold the draw. That would be the plan at the moment anyway.

“And we’d hoping at that stage to hold the draws in person, rather than virtually.”