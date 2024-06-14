Tipperary GAA Announce First Round of County Hurling and Football Fixtures

Tipperary GAA has announced the first round of fixture in the County Hurling and football championships.
Some of the big clashes in hurling include reigning champions Kiladangan’s clash with Clonoulty Rossmore while newly promoted Lorrha Dorrha begin life at the senior level against Loughmore Castleiney.
While in Senior football, powerhouse Clonmel Commercials start their championship against Arravale Rovers in Group 3, while Grangemockler Ballyneale have a tough test against beaten finalists JK Brackens.
The dates and times for these fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.
FBD Insurance – County Championship First Round Fixtures 2024.
Senior Hurling Championship. 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4×4
Group 1
Toomevara v Borris Ileigh
Drom and Inch v Kilruane MacDonaghs
Group 2
Moycarkey Borris v Roscrea
Thurles Sarsfields v CJK Mullinahone
Group 3
Nenagh Eire Og v Holycross Ballycahill
Lorrha Dorrha v Loughmore Castleiney
Group 4
Clonoulty Rossmore v Kiladangan
Templederry Kenyon’s v JK Brackens
Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4×4
Group 1
Silvermines v Ballina
Upperchurch Drombane v Carrick Swan
Group 2
Cashel King Cormacs v Gortnahoe Glengoole
Eire Og Anacarty v Moyne Templetuohy
Group 3
Newport v Thurles Sarsfields
Clonakenny v Boherlahan Dualla
Group 4
St Marys v Sean Treacys
Killenaule v Burgess
Intermediate Hurling Championship 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4×4
Group 1
Golden Kilfeacle v Cappawhite
Clonoulty Rossmore v Ballybacon Grang
Group 2
Kilsheelan Kilcash v Skeheenarinky
Borrisokane v Ballingarry
Group 3
Shannon Rovers v Arravale Rovers
Drom and Inch v Portroe
Group 4
Carrick Davins v Moneygall
Upperchurch Drombane v Knockavilla Kickham
Senior Football Championship First Round Draws 2024 13 Teams – 1 Group 4 – 1 Group of 3 – 1 Group of 6
Group 1
Grangemockler Ballyneale v JK Brackens
Ardfinnan v Kilsheelan Kilcash
Group 2
Cahir v Ballina
Upperchurch Drombane v Bye
Group 3
Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen
Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers
Killenaule v Loughmore Castleiney
Intermediate Football Championship 11 Teams – 2 Group of 4 – 1 Group of 3
Group 1
Moyne Templetuohy v Moycarkey Borris
CJK Mullinahone v Galtee Rovers
Group 2
Fethard v Rockwell Rovers
Thurles Sarsfields v Golden Kilfeacle
Group 3
Aherlow v Clonmel Commercials
Eire Og Anacarty v Bye
Premier Junior Football Championship. 7 Teams – 1 Group of 4 – 1 Group of 3
Group 1
Loughmore Castleiney v Sean Treacys
Cashel King Cormack’s v Fr Sheehys
Group 2
Moyle Rovers v JK Brackens
Bye v Clonmel Og