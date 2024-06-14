Tipperary GAA Announce First Round of County Hurling and Football Fixtures

Tipperary GAA has announced the first round of fixture in the County Hurling and football championships.

Some of the big clashes in hurling include reigning champions Kiladangan’s clash with Clonoulty Rossmore while newly promoted Lorrha Dorrha begin life at the senior level against Loughmore Castleiney.

While in Senior football, powerhouse Clonmel Commercials start their championship against Arravale Rovers in Group 3, while Grangemockler Ballyneale have a tough test against beaten finalists JK Brackens.

The dates and times for these fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.

FBD Insurance – County Championship First Round Fixtures 2024.

Senior Hurling Championship. 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4×4

Group 1

Toomevara v Borris Ileigh

Drom and Inch v Kilruane MacDonaghs

Group 2

Moycarkey Borris v Roscrea

Thurles Sarsfields v CJK Mullinahone

Group 3

Nenagh Eire Og v Holycross Ballycahill

Lorrha Dorrha v Loughmore Castleiney

Group 4

Clonoulty Rossmore v Kiladangan

Templederry Kenyon’s v JK Brackens

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4×4

Group 1

Silvermines v Ballina

Upperchurch Drombane v Carrick Swan

Group 2

Cashel King Cormacs v Gortnahoe Glengoole

Eire Og Anacarty v Moyne Templetuohy

Group 3

Newport v Thurles Sarsfields

Clonakenny v Boherlahan Dualla

Group 4

St Marys v Sean Treacys

Killenaule v Burgess

Intermediate Hurling Championship 16 Teams – 4 Groups of 4×4

Group 1

Golden Kilfeacle v Cappawhite

Clonoulty Rossmore v Ballybacon Grang

Group 2

Kilsheelan Kilcash v Skeheenarinky

Borrisokane v Ballingarry

Group 3

Shannon Rovers v Arravale Rovers

Drom and Inch v Portroe

Group 4

Carrick Davins v Moneygall

Upperchurch Drombane v Knockavilla Kickham

Senior Football Championship First Round Draws 2024 13 Teams – 1 Group 4 – 1 Group of 3 – 1 Group of 6

Group 1

Grangemockler Ballyneale v JK Brackens

Ardfinnan v Kilsheelan Kilcash

Group 2

Cahir v Ballina

Upperchurch Drombane v Bye

Group 3

Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen

Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers

Killenaule v Loughmore Castleiney

Intermediate Football Championship 11 Teams – 2 Group of 4 – 1 Group of 3

Group 1

Moyne Templetuohy v Moycarkey Borris

CJK Mullinahone v Galtee Rovers

Group 2

Fethard v Rockwell Rovers

Thurles Sarsfields v Golden Kilfeacle

Group 3

Aherlow v Clonmel Commercials

Eire Og Anacarty v Bye

Premier Junior Football Championship. 7 Teams – 1 Group of 4 – 1 Group of 3

Group 1

Loughmore Castleiney v Sean Treacys

Cashel King Cormack’s v Fr Sheehys

Group 2

Moyle Rovers v JK Brackens

Bye v Clonmel Og