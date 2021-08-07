Tipperary face “Daunting task” to avoid Intermediate camogie relegation playoff

Tipperary face a daunting task if they are to avoid a relegation playoff in the Intermediate camogie championship this evening.

That’s according to county board PRO Philly Ryan who’s been speaking ahead of Tipp’s meeting with Derry in Derry at five o’clock this evening.

The Premier have lost their opening two games against Laois and Kerry, whilst their Ulster opponents have two wins from two against the same opposition.

Tipp will need to win by at least 8 points today to have a chance at avoiding relegation and Philly Ryan says a good performance could give Cian Treacy’s side momentum should they face a relegation playoff:

“There is a technical way we can avoid it (relegation play-off), if we beat Derry by more than eight points and get a higher score difference than the loser of the Laois-Kerry game but that’s a daunting task to go up and trash Derry in Derry, it’s unlikely to happen when you’re out of the reckoning to qualify.

“If it goes the other way, we have either Kildare or Carlow to face in a relegation battle so it is important to keep the camp together.

“We won a relegation match in the National League earlier in the year and it set us up nicely to get the Munster victory when we shocked Cork in The Ragg so the Intermediates have put in a couple of good performances, they were just so unlucky last weekend.”