Tipperary duo start for Ireland’s crucial RWC qualifier against Scotland

Adam Griggs has named his Irish team ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Rugby World Cup qualifier with Scotland.

The side shows no changes from the team that beat Italy last weekend.

That mean’s Tipperary duo Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe have retained their starting positions.

Heading into the final round, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Spain are all on five points, with the group winners automatically getting a place in next year’s World Cup.

The second placed team will qualify for the final repechage tournament.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 5pm in Parma.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(20)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(4)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(4)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(43)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(13)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(5)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(15)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(21)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(28)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(14)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(20)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(2)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(9)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(11)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(38)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(4)

17. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(36)

18. Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby)(27)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(6)

20. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(72)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(5)

22. Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(1)

23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(15).