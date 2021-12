Two Tipperary players have put pen to paper with Airtricity league first division team Treaty United.

Cappawhite native and former St. Michael’s player Willie Armshaw has re-signed with the Limerick side after a successful first season with the club.

Meanwhile, Ballina goalkeeper Jack Brady has also signed a contract joining Treaty United, after two years with Shelbourne.

The 24-year-old returns to Limerick having previously played at Markets Field with Limerick FC.