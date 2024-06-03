Tipperary Drawn Against Limerick In Tailteann Cup Knockouts

Tipperary have discovered their opponents for the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final.

Paul Kelly’s side qualified for the knockout stages following their win over Wexford on Saturday.

The Premier have been drawn away from home to take on Limerick next weekend, with the winners heading into the last eight.

The other fixtures include London away to Antrim, Laois taking on New York and Wicklow coming up against Leitrim.

A fixture will be confirmed today (Monday) with the game likely to take place on Saturday as Limerick will contest the Munster senior hurling final on Sunday.