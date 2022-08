Patrick O’Loughlin of Panduit Carrick Wheelers has won the Cycling Ireland Junior National Road Series overall.

He finished 2nd yesterday in the final race in Dromore, Co. Down.

The first junior across the line was Niall McLoughlin from Westport.

Patrick won a three man sprint for second ahead of Curtis Neill of Carn Whelers and Darragh Doherty of VC Glendale.