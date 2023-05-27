Tipperary Cup final down for decision this evening

The Tipperary Cup final is down for decision this evening.

Last year’s winners St. Michael’s are looking to defend their crown when they take on Old Bridge in Cahir Park at 7pm.

St. Michael’s come into the game following last Monday’s draw with Peake Villa, whoch saw the Thurles side end the Saints chances at a seventh league title in a row:

For Old Bridge, the first division side will be looking for an upset after already beating two premier division sides on route to the final.

Local soccer analyst Barry Ryan says they won’t be afraid to have a go:

“Old Bridge will be delighted, it’s such a reward for their season to get a Tipperary Cup final and I think they will back themselves to have a go at it as well.

“They’ve beaten Clonmel Town in the Tipperary Cup this year, they’ve beaten Bansha so they have beaten two premier division sides already.

“They won’t make life easy for St. Michael’s, there’s a lot of very experienced players in Old Bridge.

“They will set up quite cleverly to give themselves a chance, they won’t come out playing wide open football against St. Michael’s early and they will hope to see if St. Michael’s will have any bit of a hangover from previous weeks.

“It might be a daunting task playing a St. Michael’s side on the back of a couple of disappointing defeats, they do always bounce back but look it’s a reward for Old Bridge first and foremost to be there.”