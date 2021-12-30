Tipperary County Board defend decision to cut Under 21 age grade

Age grades continue to be a hot topic in the world of Gaelic Games in Tipperary.

Last year, it was made official that after 2021, Under 17 and Under 19 would be the final age grades, discontinuing the Under 21 grade.

However, at this year’s county convention, four clubs brought forward a proposal, requesting that Under 21 continue into the future.

Speaking on the issue, County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy gave the County Board’s point of view.

“I suppose the big thing is there’s as many opinions about what the correct age grade is, as there is about hurling should be played.

“So, look we’ve played Under 21 hurling this year, we’ve no Under 21 football, so it can’t continue like that. Whatever we have, we have to play competitions in both grades.

“That’s where the County Board is looking at it, in a full year to play Under 17, 19 and 21, I don’t think there’s enough dates there, or else an 18 or 19-year-old player is going to be playing three or four times a week, which isn’t ideal either, so that’s where we’re coming from on that one.”