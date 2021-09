A place in this year’s county under 19 B hurling final is up for grabs this evening.

West champions Éire Óg/Sean Treacys take on South champions Grangemockler/Ballyneale in the second of this year’s county semi-finals.

The winner of tonight’s game will take on Holycross/Ballycahill in the final.

Throw-in this evening is at 8 o’clock in Dr. Morris Park.