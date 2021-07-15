Tipperary clubs learn their opponents for opening rounds of new AIL season

The fixture details have been announced for the opening rounds of the new Energia All-Ireland Leagues.

The Men’s leagues will resume in their original format for the first time since before the pandemic, with fixtures to get underway on Saturday October 2nd.

In 2A, Nenagh Ormond will host MU Barnhall of Leixlip, while Cashel travel to Buccaneers.

The following week, Nenagh Ormond will host Cashel in the first Tipperary derby of the new season.

In 2C, Clonmel travel to Cork to play Sundays Well on the opening weekend, followed by a game at home to Bangor the following weekend.

The seasons will culminate in the the AIL finals on May 1st of next year.