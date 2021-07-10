Tipperary Captain Sweeney said they need a good performance tonight

Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney says a performance is “badly needed” ahead of Tipp’s clash with Kerry this evening.

David Power’s side won just one of their four league games this year, which saw them relegated to Division Four of the league.

They now face a difficult task against Kerry in the Munster semi-final, a side Tipperary have failed to beat in championship football in over 93 years.

Speaking at AIB’s launch of the football championship, Sweeney says Tipperary must be tuned in for the full 70 minutes:

“You can be in the game, but you need to have your head screwed on at the very end, because they can punish you. They just keep playing to the final whistle.

“They just look extremely hungry for goals and scores at the moment and some of their forward play is frightening at the moment.

“It’s going to be a tough day for sure, but listen, we’ll approach it with the right manner and the right frame of mind.

“Like I said earlier, hopefully we can get a performance, because it’s badly needed at this stage.”

