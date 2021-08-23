Tipperary camogie team get set for All-Ireland semi final

It’s time for Tipperary to solidify themselves as a top team.

That’s according to Tipperary camogie manager Bill Mullaney, whose side is preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final this weekend against Galway.

Tipp have reached the semi-final stage in each of the last three years, but haven’t contested the final since 2006.

Bill Mullaney says Tipp need to push on and beat a top three team.

“As I say, this is where we want to be, there’s nothing for the quarter finalists that lose or the semi finalists that lose either.

“People forget it very quick, but everybody deserves, maybe, a break, like we’re probably due one at this stage.

“But, I think we’re established in with the other three, we just need to push on and take one of them and really, you know, solidify being a top four team.”