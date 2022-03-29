Tipperary camogie players drawn in a tough group for Championship

Tipperary are facing into a serious challenge in the Group stages of the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Bill Mullaney’s side have been drawn alongside Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Clare in Group 1.

The Championship starts on the weekend of May 21st/22nd.

Speaking in last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Tipp camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane said Cork will be favourites to top the group, with the Premier County hopefully hot on their heels, but you can’t take anything for granted.

“You know the way the Championship runs its kind of nearly week in – week out. You can pick up injuries and you really need a strong panel and avoid injuries to build up a bit of momentum.

“There’s nothing guaranteed or nothing set in stone that you’d be guaranteed a win.

“Whoever finishes first goes straight into a semi-final and 2nd and 3rd go into a quarter-final so I suppose we can’t even think of the possibility of not getting out of the Group. We’d have to set our sights that we definitely should be getting out of the Group and it’s only a matter of where we will finish.”