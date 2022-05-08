Tipperary beaten by Limerick after battling display in Gaelic Grounds

Tipperary have been beaten by Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Colm Bonnar’s men lost out in the Gaelic Grounds on a final score of 3-21 to 0-23.

The Premier led by two points at half-time but goals in the last quarter from Aaron Gillane and Conor Boylan saw Limerick push on for victory.

A battling display by the Premier, they will rue a few missed goal chances particularly for Michael Breen who saw a flick from the edge of the square trickle wide.

The result means Tipp will need to beat Cork and hope Waterford lose to Cork and Clare to have any chance of progression from the Munster championship.

Tipp play Cork next in Semple Stadium on May 22nd.

Tipperary scorers: Noel McGrath (0-13, 0-11f, 0-01 sideline), Ger Browne (0-03), Jake Morris (0-03), Barry Heffernan, Paul Flynn, Robert Byrne, Mark Kehoe (0-01 each).