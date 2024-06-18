Tipperary based trainer Aidan O’Brien looking for Success in Today’s Feature Race at Ascot

Tipperary based trainer Aidan O’Brien is looking for a tenth success with his mount at the Royal Ascot this afternoon.

The Ballydoyle trained ‘Henry Longfellow’ competes in the St James’ Palace Stakes, one of three Group 1 races on day One.

The Dubawi colt, ridden by Ryan Moore, goes to post at 4:25pm this evening, while action gets underway in Berkshire at 2.30.

Speaking on Extra Time, analyst David Burns gives an overview of today’s feature race.

“We’ve got a cracking start to the Royal Ascot today. One feature, the St James’s Palace Stakes Group One, we’ve got the Irish, French and English 2000 Guineas winners in the field.

“Henry Longfellow, who was fancied to win for Aiden O’Brien. He’s in the field under Ryan Moore, he’s around a four to one chance.”