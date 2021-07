Another young Tipperary athlete will be taking to the track at the European Under 23 Athletics Championships tomorrow morning.

20-year-old Moycarkey Coolcroo clubman David Ryan forms part of the Irish 4×400 metres relay team, which is competing in Tallinn, Estonia.

Their heat takes place at 9.10am tomorrow morning, Irish time.

David’s clubmate Sean Mockler came up short in the qualifying round of the Hammer Throw on Thursday morning.