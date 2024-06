A Tipperary athlete had an impressive showing at the Mannheim Junioren Gala Meet last weekend.

Ava Rochford of Nenagh Olympic AC came third place in the women’s U20 High Jump Final on Sunday in Germany.

After two fails, Rochford cleared 1.80 metres on her final attempt to make the podium places and equal a personal best for her young career.

She was only beaten out by Britain’s Thea Browne and Germany’s Ella Obeta both who jumped 1.82 metres.