Tipperary under 20 panels revealed ahead of Championship openers

The Tipperary under 20 hurling and football panels have been revealed ahead of their Championship openers in the next fortnight.

32 players have been named in the football panel, managed by senior selector Paddy Christie, ahead of their Munster Quarter Final against Limerick at Semple Stadium next Thursday, July 8th.

The football panel is as follows:

The following week on Monday July 12th, the under 20 hurlers are out for their Munster Quarter Final against Waterford in Thurles.

Manager John Devane has revealed a 28-man panel which will be captained this year by Borris-Ileigh’s Kevin Maher.

The hurling panel is as follows: