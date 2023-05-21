Tipp welcomes Limerick to Semple Stadium for Munster senior hurling championship

The Tipperary senior hurlers can book a place in the All-Ireland series this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side welcome four-in-a-row chasing All-Ireland champions Limerick to Semple Stadium in the Munster senior hurling championship.

In the same meeting during last year’s championship, Limerick won by seven points in the Gaelic Grounds.

However, former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath says he has a different feeling this year.

“Last year in the Gaelic Grounds, I was going in in hope more so than anything.

“Whereas this year, I’m going to Thurles on Sunday to the game as a fan, as a supporter and I believe we are good enough to win it.

“So if that’s me as a supporter on the outside just looking at these guys, can you imagine what it’s like within the dressing room.

“There has to be a massive belief, there has to be a massive hunger in that group now to say ‘lads we are good enough, when we perform we are good enough to go toe-to-toe with anyone’.

“I think that is the difference for me between this year and even last year, that there is a belief there.”

Throw-in is at 4pm in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.