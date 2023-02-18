Tipp welcome Antrim to Semple Stadium this evening

Tipperary welcome Antrim to Semple Stadium in the National Football League this evening.
It’s a must win game for both teams following defeats in their first two league games.
Kick off tonight is at 6pm.
The Tipp senior football team has been revealed for this evening.
1(GK) Michael O’ReillyClonmel Commercials
2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
5 Emmet Moloney Drom & Inch
6 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
7 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane
8 Paudie Feehan Killenaule
9 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
10 Paul Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
12 Teddy Doyle Ballina
13 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14 Liam McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
15 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials
16 (GK) Kuba Beben JK Brackens
17 Darragh Brennan Ballyporeen
18 Conor Cadell JK Brackens
19 Cathal Deely Clonmel Commercials
20 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
21 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
22 Donough Leahy Arravale Rovers
23 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
24 Riain Quigley Moyle Rovers
25 Mark Stokes Kilsheelan Kilcash
26 Mark Russell Aherlow
We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric.