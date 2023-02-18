Tipp welcome Antrim to Semple Stadium this evening

Tipperary welcome Antrim to Semple Stadium in the National Football League this evening.

It’s a must win game for both teams following defeats in their first two league games.

Kick off tonight is at 6pm.

The Tipp senior football team has been revealed for this evening.

1(GK) Michael O’ReillyClonmel Commercials

2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle

3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule

4 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan

5 Emmet Moloney Drom & Inch

6 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials

7 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane

8 Paudie Feehan Killenaule

9 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers

10 Paul Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash

11 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

12 Teddy Doyle Ballina

13 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

14 Liam McGrath Loughmore Castleiney

15 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials

16 (GK) Kuba Beben JK Brackens

17 Darragh Brennan Ballyporeen

18 Conor Cadell JK Brackens

19 Cathal Deely Clonmel Commercials

20 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney

21 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

22 Donough Leahy Arravale Rovers

23 Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney

24 Riain Quigley Moyle Rovers

25 Mark Stokes Kilsheelan Kilcash

26 Mark Russell Aherlow

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric.