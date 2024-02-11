Tipperary weather Galway comeback to claim win at FBD Semple Stadium

Tipperary weathered Galway’s attempted second-half comeback to claim a second win of the National Hurling League with a thrilling finish at Semple Stadium.

Liam Cahill’s side had led from the outset with Gearoid O’Connor’s opening free and dominated the first half to lead 0-16 to 0-13 at the break.

Tipp went eight points ahead at one stage before the Tribesmen fought back to level the game at 0-23 apiece with just five minutes to go.

But three more Tipp points and penalty goal from O’Connor after Conor Stakelum was fouled as he bore down on goal finished it out for a Tipperary 1-26 Galway 0-24 victory.