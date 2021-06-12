Tipp travel to Banagher seeking Division 1 survival against Westmeath

Tipperary’s ladies footballers travel to Banagher this afternoon in a battle for Division 1 League survival.

After three straight defeats in the group stages, Tipp face Westmeath in a relegation play-off this afternoon at 1.30pm.

Captain and stalwart Aishling Moloney was injured in last weekend’s defeat to Dublin, and has been named among the substitutes for today’s game.

Former Tipp intercounty manager and selector, Tony Smith told Shane Brophy on Across The Line here on Tipp FM last night that relegation could be difficult to recover from:

“We’re not creating the clearcut chances that we need to be creating, but Westmeath are a different team to the Corks and Dublins of this world.

“If we lose though, it’s an awful blow. If you go down to Division 2, there are some very good teams and it’ll be very difficult to get back up. And with an awful lot of talented young players coming through, it’d be great for them to come through to a team that’s in Division 1.”

The full chat with Tony Smith can be heard below (starting at 39.40):