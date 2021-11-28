Tipp teams in FAI Junior Cup action and crucial game in NT&DL title race today

Three Tipp teams are in 4th Round action in the FAI Junior Cup this afternoon.

St Michael’s host Ashbourne United, Peake Villa host Trim Celtic and Clonmel Town travel to Mullingar Town.

All three games kick off at 2pm.

There’s one game in the Clonmel Credit Union TS&DL Premier League, with Vee Rovers hosting Two Mile Borris at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, there’s a crucial game in the title race for the NT&DL Premier Division today.

2nd placed Clodiagh Rangers can take top spot if they beat league leaders Killavilla United.

That game kicks off in Drombane at 11.30am.