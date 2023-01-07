Tipp teams announced for Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

The Tipperary teams have been named ahead of Sunday’s Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup outings.

Liam Cahill has made nine changes to his side for tomorrow’s visit of Clare to Nenagh in the Munster hurling league.

Barry Hogan returns in goal whilst Cathal Barrett, Michael Breen and Gavin Ryan retain their places in the full back line.

A new half-back line sees Enda Heffernan and Brian McGrath either side of centre-back Bryan O’Mara whilst Conor Stakelum partners Paddy Cadell in midfield.

Seamus Kennedy and Gearoid O’Connor come in to the half forward line alongside Alan Tynan whilst Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe and Sean Ryan occupy the full forward line.

Throw in on Sunday is at 1.30pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.

Meanwhile, David Power has named a strong starting fifteen for their trip to Dungarvan to play Waterford in the McGrath Cup.

Michael O’Reilly starts in goals with Jack Harney, Jimmy Feehan and Dean Carew in the full back line.

Colm O’Shaughnessy is at centre back with Kevin Fahey and Luke Boland on the wings with Paudie Feehan and Jack Kennedy in midfield.

Conor Cadell, Mikey O’Shea and Conall Kennedy make up the half forward line with Conor Sweeney, Steven O’Brien and Sean O’Connor inside.

Throw in on Sunday in Gold Coast Dungarvan is at 1.30pm.