Tipp team named for Munster Hurling League Final

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Tomorrow’s Munster hurling league final against Cork.

Liam Cahill has made nine changes from the team that started against Clare.

Rhys Shelly comes in in goals whilst the full back line sees Cathal Barrett and Conor McCarthy start either side of full back Michael Breen.

Pauric Campion comes in at centre back whilst both Enda Heffernan and Brian McGrath retain their places on the wings.

Dan McCormack starts in midfield with Conor Stakelum whilst the half forward like consist of Seamus Kennedy, Jason Forde and Cian O’Dwyer.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher returns at full forward with Conor Bowe and Sean Ryan in the corners.

John McGrath returns from his long term injury to earn a spot in the bench alongside his brother and captain Noel.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 3pm in Páirc Uí Rinn and our coverage is with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.

Full team line-up:

1 (GK) Rhys Shelly Moycarkey -Borris Moycarkey -Borris

2 Cathal Barrett Holycross Ballycahill Holycross Ballycahill

3 Michael Breen Ballina Ballina

4 Conor McCarthy Nenagh Eire Og Nenagh Eire Og

5 Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore Clonoulty Rossmore

6 Pauric Campion Drom & Inch Drom & Inch

7 Brian McGrath Loughmore Castleiney Loughmore Castleiney

8 Dan McCormack Borris Ileigh Borris Ileigh

9 Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields Thurles Sarsfields

10 Seamus Kennedy St Marys St Marys

11 Jason Forde Silvermines Silvermines

12 Cian O Dwyer Clonakenny Clonakenny

13 Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy Moyne Templetuohy

14 Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha Lorrha Dorrha

15 Sean Ryan Templederry Kenyons Templederry Kenyons

16 (GK) Barry Hogan Kiladangan Kiladangan

17 Ger Browne Cashel King Cormacs Cashel King Cormacs

18 Paddy Cadell JK Brackens JK Brackens

19 John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney Loughmore Castleiney

20 Noel McGrath Loughmore Castleiney Loughmore Castleiney

21 Shane Neville Cratloe, Clare Cratloe, Clare

22 Gearod O’Connor Moyne Templetouhy Moyne Templetouhy

23 Bryan O’Mara Holycross Ballycahill Holycross Ballycahill

24 Gavin Ryan Upperchurch Drombane Upperchurch Drombane

25 Jack Ryan Clonoulty Rossmore Clonoulty Rossmore

26 Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers Arravale Rovers