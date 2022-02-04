Tipp team named for Hurling League opener against Laois

Plenty of players will get their chance to stake a claim for a place in the Tipperary hurling team tomorrow evening.

Colm Bonnar’s named his starting fifteen for Tipp’s trip to Laois in the first game of the National Hurling League.

Brian Hogan gets the start in goals, with Cathal Barrett, James Quigley and Craig Morgan in the full back line.

Seamus Kennedy starts at 6, and he’s joined by Dillon Quirke and Barry Heffernan on the wings.

Alan Flynn and Michael Breen start in midfield.

The half forward line is Dan McCormack, Jason Forde and Ger Browne.

Then the full forward line sees Mark Kehoe, Denis Maher and Jake Morris named to start.

Brian McGrath is the only of the Loughmore contingent in contention to feature tomorrow from the bench.

Enda Heffernan, Conor Stakelum and Gearoid O’Connor could also get their first taste of League action from the bench.

Tipp FM will have live commentary from Portlaoise for the 6pm throw-in with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.

The Tipperary Team and subs for Saturday’s game is:

1 (GK) Brian Hogan Lorrha-Dorrha

2 Cathal Barrett Holycross-Ballycahill

3 James Quigley Kiladangan

4 Craig Morgan Kilruane MacDonaghs

5 Dillon Quirke Clonoulty-Rossmore

6 Seamus Kennedy St Marys

7 Barry Heffernan Nenagh Éire Óg

8 Alan Flynn Kiladangan

9 Michael Breen Ballina

10 Dan McCormack Borris-Ileigh

11 Jason Forde Silvermines

12 Ger Browne Cashel King Cormacs

13 Mark Kehoe Kilsheelan-Kilcash

14 Denis Maher Thurles Sarsfields

15 Jake Morris Nenagh Éire Óg

16 (GK) Barry Hogan Kiladangan

17 Robert Byrne Portroe

18 Paddy Cadell JK Brackens

19 Seamus Callanan Drom-Inch

20 Cian Darcy Kilruane MacDonaghs

21 Paul Flynn Kiladangan

22 Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore

23 Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields

24 Brian McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney

25 Gearoid O’Connor Moyne-Templetuohy

26 Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields