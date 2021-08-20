Tipp team to face Waterford has been named

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final meeting with Waterford.

Caoimhe Boukre starts in goals behind a full-back line of Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Emer Loughman.

Mairead Eviston, Karen Kennedy and Aoife McGrath make up the half-back line whilst Ereena Fryday and Grace O’Brien partner in midfield.

Roisin Howard is at centre-forward with Eimear McGrath and Orla O’Dwyer at ether side.

The full forward line consists of Clodagh McIntyre, Cáit Devane and Nicole Walsh.

Tipperary beat Waterford at this stage in last year’s championship and manager Bill Mullaney says both teams are very familiar with each other.