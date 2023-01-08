Tipp to take on today’s Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

Today will see Tipperary feature in the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup outings.

Liam Cahill welcomes Clare in Nenagh today after making nine changes to his side for the Munster hurling league.

Throw in is this afternoon at 1.30pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.

Meanwhile, David Power will take his side to Dungarvan having named a strong starting fifteen to play Waterford in the McGrath Cup.

Throw in for that is also this afternoon at 1.30pm taking place in Gold Coast Dungarvan.