Tipp to take on Limerick in today’s McGrath cup outing

David Power’s starting fifteen remains unchanged for today’s McGrath Cup clash against Limerick.

Michael O’Reilly starts in goals with Jack Harney, Jimmy Feehan and Dean Carew in the full back line.

Colm O’Shaughnessy is at centre back with Kevin Fahey and Luke Boland on the wings with Paudie Feehan and Jack Kennedy in midfield.

Conor Cadell, Mikey O’Shea and Conall Kennedy make up the half forward line with Conor Sweeney, Steven O’Brien and Sean O’Connor inside.

After last week’s win over Division Four side Waterford, football analyst Anthony Shelly says Limerick, who are in Division Two, will be a greater test:

“They will be a good test. It’s probably the perfect start, you get your Division Four side and then Limerick will probably give us a better indication of where we are at.

“We would feel that we are in a very good place at the moment but look, it won’t define our season but it will give us a good representation of where we are at on Saturday.”

Both teams have beaten Waterford in their first round games, with the winner today progressing to the McGrath Cup final.

After many years under Billy Lee, Limerick have a new manager this year in the form of Ray Dempsey.

Shelly expects a different look to the Treatymen this year.

“Under Billy Lee for the last few years, they were very, very defensive. It was fairly regular seeing the 13, 14 men behind the ball. With Ray Dempsey and, I think, Anthony Maher from Kerry is in coaching them as well, going defensive probably wouldn’t be in either of their DNAs. We’ll probably see them opening up a bit more this year.”

Throw in is today in Fethard field at 2pm.