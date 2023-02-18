Tipp take on Galway today in National Camogie League opener

Tipperary takes on Galway this afternoon in the National Camogie League.
The action begins at 2pm at the County’s Camogie Grounds, The Ragg.
Tipp Manager Denis Kelly has announced his starting team and panel for the league opener:
1. Caoimhe Bourke – Drom-Inch
2. Julieanne Bourke – Borris-Ileigh
3. Clodagh Quirke – Clonoulty Rossmore
4. Eimear Loughman – Clonoulty Rossmore
5. Karin Blair – Cashel King Cormacs
6. Karen Kennedy – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Mairead Eviston – Drom-Inch
8. Teresa Ryan – Borris-Ileigh
9. Grace O’Brien – Nenagh Eire Og
10. Roisin Howard – Cahir
11. Caoimhe Maher – Burgess Duharra
12. Casey Hennessy – Clonoulty Rossmore
13. Eimear McGrath – Drom-Inch
14. Courtney Ryan – Clonoulty Rossmore
15. Eimear Heffernan – Knockavilla DK
16. Aine Slattery – Shannon Rovers
17. Anna Fahie – Cashel King Cormacs
18. Cait Devane – Clonoulty Rossmore
19. Ciara Brennan – St. Cillian’s
20. Ciardha Maher – Burgess Duharra
21. Claire Hogan – St. Cillian’s
22. Ereena Fryday – Knockavilla DK
23. Grace Moloney – Cashel King Cormacs
24. Lilly Fahie – Cashel King Cormacs
25. Lorna Ryan – Clonoulty Rossmore
26. Mary Bourke – Drom-Inch
27. Mary Ryan – Moneygall
28. Niamh Treacy – Drom-Inch
29. Sarah Madden – Silvermines
30. Sorcha Ryan – Cashel King Cormacs
31. Aoife Dwyer – Thurles Sarsfields
32. Aoife O’Brien – Cashel King Cormacs