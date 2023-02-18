Tipp take on Galway today in National Camogie League opener

Tipperary takes on Galway this afternoon in the National Camogie League.

The action begins at 2pm at the County’s Camogie Grounds, The Ragg.

Tipp Manager Denis Kelly has announced his starting team and panel for the league opener:

1. Caoimhe Bourke – Drom-Inch

2. Julieanne Bourke – Borris-Ileigh

3. Clodagh Quirke – Clonoulty Rossmore

4. Eimear Loughman – Clonoulty Rossmore

5. Karin Blair – Cashel King Cormacs

6. Karen Kennedy – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Mairead Eviston – Drom-Inch

8. Teresa Ryan – Borris-Ileigh

9. Grace O’Brien – Nenagh Eire Og

10. Roisin Howard – Cahir

11. Caoimhe Maher – Burgess Duharra

12. Casey Hennessy – Clonoulty Rossmore

13. Eimear McGrath – Drom-Inch

14. Courtney Ryan – Clonoulty Rossmore

15. Eimear Heffernan – Knockavilla DK

16. Aine Slattery – Shannon Rovers

17. Anna Fahie – Cashel King Cormacs

18. Cait Devane – Clonoulty Rossmore

19. Ciara Brennan – St. Cillian’s

20. Ciardha Maher – Burgess Duharra

21. Claire Hogan – St. Cillian’s

22. Ereena Fryday – Knockavilla DK

23. Grace Moloney – Cashel King Cormacs

24. Lilly Fahie – Cashel King Cormacs

25. Lorna Ryan – Clonoulty Rossmore

26. Mary Bourke – Drom-Inch

27. Mary Ryan – Moneygall

28. Niamh Treacy – Drom-Inch

29. Sarah Madden – Silvermines

30. Sorcha Ryan – Cashel King Cormacs

31. Aoife Dwyer – Thurles Sarsfields

32. Aoife O’Brien – Cashel King Cormacs