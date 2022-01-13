Tipp suffer heavy defeat to Kerry as League comes into clearer focus

A comprehensive Kerry display of attacking football saw them beat Tipperary 1-23 to 0-5 at Templetuohy in the McGrath Cup last night.

The Kingdom started briskly with Killian Spillane and Dara Roche to the fore early on as they built up an eight point lead by the water break, before going on to lead 0-12 to 0-2 at half time.

Tipp grew into the game in the second half with the introduction of Stephen Quirke adding to the attacking play of Bill Maher, who was Tipp’s best player on the night.

It was Kerry though who kept the pressure on and incisive passing and ball control meant the game was out of sight for Tipp when Paudie Clifford scored a goal after blasting sharply to the roof of the net late on.

Kerry now take on Cork in the McGrath Cup final at Fitzgerald Stadium on January 22nd.

David Power and Jack O’Connor spoke to Tipp FM‘s Stephen Gleeson after the game: