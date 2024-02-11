Tipp hurlers to face sterner challenge against Galway in National Hurling League

The Tipperary senior hurlers are back in action this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side take on Galway in Semple Stadium in the National Hurling League with throw-in set for 3.45pm.

The Premier won their opening game in the league against Dublin 2-27 to 0-22 last weekend.

However, speaking on Across The Line, hurling analyst Seán Flynn believes Galway will provide a greater challenge for Tipp today:

“Galway are a physical team and I think the way Tipp are trying to play, they’re trying to get a lot of bodies in their half and then work the ball out, I think that’s a great test.

“I think on Sunday it’s going to be a good physical test on Tipp working the ball out, getting the ball into the forwards and forwards winning 50/50 ball so I think that’s something we need to be looking out for.

“I’d say Liam Cahill is looking forward to that test to see where players are in that area.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game with thanks to REA Tipperary.