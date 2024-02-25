Tipp slump to narrow defeat against Laois, despite promising start

All promotion hopes for the Tipperary senior footballers have now firmly faded, after the Premier suffered defeat to Laois by the narrowest margins this afternoon in FBD Semple Stadium.

Despite a promising start, which included an early goal from Tipp forward Seánie O’Connor, Paul Kelly’s side failed to secure their lead, ultimately losing out on a final scoreline of Tipperary 1-07, Laois 0-11.

The win cements Laois’ place at the top of Division Four and places them in hot contention for promotion following four consecutive victories thus far in their league campaign. Tipp, meanwhile, will be forced to battle it out at the bottom of the table, having returned one win, one draw, and two losses from their four league games.